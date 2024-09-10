Ensure timely completion of Jewar airport: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday undertook site inspection of Noida International Airport coming up at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar and asked senior officers to ensure timely completion of the project. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

The CM reviewed the progress of the project with the district administration, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the company constructing the airport, according to a press release.

He also stressed the need to maintain high-quality standards. Yogi said any issues arising during construction should be promptly communicated to the state government for resolution.

The CM addressed issues related to land acquisition for the airport. He asked senior district officials and public representatives to speak to villagers who are facing difficulties with land acquisition and resolve their issues peacefully.

Yogi asked officials to ensure that no outsiders mislead the villagers about the land acquisition process. He said officials should use the expertise of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to help with acquiring of the land needed for the airport.

The CM laid emphasis on the importance of ensuring strong connectivity to Noida International Airport. He said all routes leading from the airport to Jewar should be well-connected.

Yogi said an action plan should be formulated to complete the work on rail, metro and other transport facilities that will serve the airport.

He said transportation links should be ready by the time the airport is completed, ensuring seamless travel for passengers. Additionally, the CM highlighted the need for multi-level parking facilities at the airport to avoid any inconvenience for passengers.