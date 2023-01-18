Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ensure transparency in paddy procurement, Yogi tells officials

Ensure transparency in paddy procurement, Yogi tells officials

lucknow news
Updated on Jan 18, 2023 11:38 PM IST

It was told in the meeting that 56 lakh MT of paddy worth more than ₹9,697 crore had been purchased from 8.98 lakh farmers till January 18

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure full transparency in paddy procurement from farmers under the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Holding a meeting here, he told officials to continue the procurement season till farmers keep coming to sell their produce. The government, he stressed, gave priority to protecting the interests of farmers.

It was told in the meeting that 56 lakh MT of paddy worth more than 9,697 crore had been purchased from 8.98 lakh farmers till January 18 during the current marketing season.

“As much as 52.51 lakh MT of paddy was procured from 8.24 lakh farmers during the corresponding period of the previous year,” a government spokesman said. “This year, 3.58 lakh MT more paddy has been purchased than last year,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out