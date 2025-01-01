e-rickshaw driver attempts self-immolation outside SP’s residence in Badaun

LUCKNOW A 50- year-old e-rickshaw driver attempted self-immolation outside the residence of SP (Badaun) on Wednesday afternoon. The man suffered around 70% burns and was undergoing treatment at a Bareilly hospital, where he was referred from Badaun district hospital, said police. However, SP (Badaun) BK Singh said Gulfam was stressed because of a female relative, who had filed an FIR against him on December 30 over a family dispute. (Pic for representation)

e-rickshaw driver Mohd Gulfam, fed up over extortion and robbery, tried to kill himself when nobody paid heed to his complaints, claimed locals.

“Two days ago, my e-rickshaw and ₹2,200 were snatched from me. The police did not register an FIR. The CO threatened to send me to jail under Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” Gulfam told media persons.