Etawah: 3 booked for claiming mutilated body using forged docs

Police in Etawah have booked three persons for claiming the mutilated body of a man using forged documents and, later, cremating it. The act came to light on Monday after genuine family members of the 30-year-old man approached the police to claim his body. The official said an Auraiya resident, identified as Dharamveer Prajapati, turned up before the police on January 7 and said the deceased was his brother Satyaveer Prajapati (For representation)

Further investigation is underway to probe if the three accused did it to hide a crime, said senior police officials on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, Etawah superintendent of police (SP) Sanjay Kumar said an FIR had been lodged against one Deen Dayal, Abhi Kumar and one of their accomplices under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 193 (presenting false evidence), 410 (cheating by impersonation), 468 (forging documents) and 470 (using forged documents as genuine) and 34 (committing crime with common intention).

While an investigation is on to ascertain the real intention of the three men, a departmental inquiry has also been ordered against cops who handed over the body without properly verifying the claimants’ documents.

Another police official said the unidentified mutilated body was found on railway tracks on January 2. He said the man was apparently run over by a moving train. “The body was kept in a mortuary. On January 4, three people, two of whom identified themselves as Deen Dayal and Abhi Kumar, turned up before Friends Colony police and claimed the body stating it to be of Deen Dayal’s son Atul Kumar. Constable Vipin Kumar handed over the body to them after taking their identity proofs,” he stated while narrating the sequence of the incident.

