Ethnic fusion fashion fuels Diwali shopping spree in Lucknow

With Diwali around the corner, the demand for handwork ethnic pieces blended with western silhouettes is among the top picks in the market. Traders are expecting good sales, with people from different walks of life already turning up in the markets. Kaftans, crop tops, shrugs & kurtas see a surge in Diwali sales (HT )

For the older generation, Diwali still brings the nostalgia of getting new clothes, while for the younger crowd, clothing is more about the “vibe check,” as it’s popularly termed on social media platforms.

Amarnath Mishra, president of the readymade wholesale association, said that all kinds of ethnic outfits are in demand. “Even though online shopping posed a major challenge over the past few years, we are now seeing people return to the markets and visit shops offline,” said Mishra.

Ready-made clothing items are also in high demand. Mohammad Afzal, state treasurer of the UP Adarsh Mandal and a readymade clothing shop owner, shared, “We are expecting a market of over ₹800 crores from both the organised and unorganised sectors this year. People purchasing garments under ₹2,500 are benefiting from a reduced GST rate, while those buying above ₹2,500 are bearing the increased GST,” said Afzal.

From lehenga and crop tops to sharara-kurtas, fish-cut lehengas, gowns, and sarees, all kinds of ethnic attire for women are in demand. Printed kurtas, sherwanis, and short jackets for men are also popular.

Eesha Punjabi, owner of Eesha Kunal, said that the global demand for ethnic wear has increased. “Bright-coloured kaftans, fish-cut gowns, hand-embroidered co-ord sets, Indo-Western dresses, farshi salwars, and drapes with embroidery and Aari-Zardosi work are among the most popular pieces. This year, ready-to-wear sarees with corset blouses are also among the top picks in the market,” said Punjabi.

Ashok Motiyani, president of the UP Kapda Udhyog Vyapar Mandal, said that linen and printed kurtas are trending among men across age groups. “Fancy embroidered sherwanis and kurta-pajamas are preferred, especially by those shopping for weddings. Printed shirts and kurtas are also among the top picks for Diwali. We’re not just expecting a boom but also a 25% growth from last year’s festive season,” said Motiyani.

Prabhu Jalan, owner of Gita Vastralaya, said that embroidered kurta-pajamas with sadri for men, and crop tops with palazzos, are selling like hot cakes. “Banarasi sarees are trending again, along with dresses paired with capes and shrugs. Even lehenga sets priced up to ₹8,000 are popular, along with lightweight sarees and ready-to-wear options,” said Jalan.