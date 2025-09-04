Every citizen of state must be made a partner in development: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called on the people of Uttar Pradesh to actively participate in shaping the future of both the state and the nation. Every citizen of the state must be made a partner in development under the Shatabdi Sankalp Abhiyan, he said. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (SOURCED)

He also asserted that India will be the third largest economy in 2027 from its present status of the fourth biggest one.

The CM was addressing the event “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047” campaign after launching the portal https://samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in. The initiative aims to gather public feedback and incorporate it into the state’s Vision Document for 2047.

“In the 16th-17th centuries, India held 25% of global GDP. By 1947, it had shrunk to 2%. Under PM Modi, India has risen from the 11th largest economy in 2014 to the fourth today, and is poised to become third by 2027,” he said.

“Uttar Pradesh too has transformed from contributing 14% of India’s GDP in 1947, it slipped to 8% by 2016-17, but has since risen to become the country’s second-largest and fastest-growing state economy. UP’s GSDP has surged from ₹13 lakh crore to ₹35 lakh crore in eight years, alongside a rise in per capita income,” he said.

The chief minister announced that QR codes will be installed at public places, schools, and colleges, making the process of sharing suggestions simple and accessible (for the Vision Document 2047). By scanning these codes, citizens can directly register their feedback on the official portal.

“Subject experts and NITI Aayog will evaluate useful and innovative suggestions, and the best ones will be rewarded at both district and state levels,” he said.

He urged senior citizens and intellectuals to contribute their experience, remarking, “Retirement does not mean fatigue; your wisdom will energize this campaign.”

He recalled UP’s transformation from a ‘BIMARU state’ to a growth engine, crediting initiatives such as the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, which boosted MSMEs and exports to ₹2 lakh crore.

Outlining the campaign’s roadmap, he said the first phase will feature seminars in academic institutions, followed by active involvement of ministers, MPs, and MLAs. Resolutions will be passed in every gram panchayat and ward, with citizen suggestions collected through QR codes and categorised into short, medium and long-term plans.

Blueprint presented

During the workshop, principal secretary (Planning) Alok Kumar presented the detailed blueprint of ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’. Kumar explained that the vision document is based on three core themes: economic strength, innovation and vitality.

Field visits

Following the orientation workshop, around 400 intellectuals will visit their assigned districts on September 8 and 9 to interact with students, teachers, farmers, entrepreneurs, voluntary organizations, and citizens. They will gather people’s feedback to be incorporated into the Vision Document 2047. The campaign will run till October 5.

Those who expressed their views included Dr Vijay Singh Niranjan, a former officer, retired IPS officer Ranjan Dwivedi and retired railway officer Vijay Kumar Dutt.