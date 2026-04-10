...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Every possible assistance being given: Mann after speaking to UP CM on boat tragedy

Every possible assistance being given: Mann after speaking to UP CM on boat tragedy

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:35 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath after a boat carrying tourists primarily from Punjab capsized, leaving at least 10 people dead.

Every possible assistance being given: Mann after speaking to UP CM on boat tragedy

"I spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Ji regarding the Mathura boat accident... Every possible assistance will be provided to the victims...," Mann said in a post on X in Punjab.

In another post, he wrote, "Today, a boat carrying residents of Jagraon city for darshan in Vrindavan capsized in the Yamuna River near Mathura while carrying 32 people.. It is with great sorrow that I must inform you that some devotees have died by drowning.. I am in contact with the Uttar Pradesh government.."

A boat carrying tourists, primarily from Punjab, capsized in Yamuna in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon, leaving at least 10 people dead and several others missing, officials said.

The accident occurred near Kesi Ghat when the boat carrying over two dozen tourists moved into deeper waters and hit a floating pontoon, they said.

"I pray for the departed souls and for the safety of every devotee," he wrote on X.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
vrindavan punjab chandigarh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Every possible assistance being given: Mann after speaking to UP CM on boat tragedy
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Every possible assistance being given: Mann after speaking to UP CM on boat tragedy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.