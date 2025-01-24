Every step of Netaji’s journey serves as a guiding light: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, noting his role in energising India’s independence movement through his leadership. He described Netaji as the epitome of courage, loyalty, and selfless service, calling on the youth to find inspiration in his vision and ideals. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, in Lucknow. (@CMOfficeUP via PTI Photo)

Garlanding his statue at Parivartan Chowk, the CM spoke about Bose’s immense contributions to the nation, hailing him as a great son of Mother India and an iconic hero of the freedom struggle. Addressing the youth, Adityanath described how Netaji gave a transformative direction to India’s freedom struggle, igniting an enduring flame of patriotism in the hearts of Indians.

Born in 1897, Bose was a charismatic, popular leader and an iconic freedom fighter who once led the Congress and later founded the Azad Hind Fauj to fight the British rulers of undivided India.

“His immortal slogan, ‘Give me blood, and I will give you freedom’, inspires generations and is a testament to his undying legacy,” Adityanath remarked.

The CM said that Netaji’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Parakram Diwas, to honour his unparalleled valour and contributions.

“This illustrious son of Mother India reshaped the freedom movement with his vision and actions, becoming a beacon of pride and inspiration for every Indian,” he added.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2021 decision to declare January 23 as Parakram Diwas, calling it a profound gesture of the nation’s gratitude to Netaji.

The CM also reflected on Netaji’s bold choice to resign from a prestigious civil service position, refusing to work under colonial rule. This act of defiance, he noted, epitomised Netaji’s patriotism and served as a source of inspiration for countless young Indians.

He highlighted Netaji’s unyielding spirit, which thrived despite resource constraints. “Netaji’s slogans ignited nationalism, leading to his house arrest by the British. Undeterred, he sought international support in Germany, Japan, and beyond, showcasing his relentless dedication to India’s freedom,” the CM asserted..

Adityanath also urged the youth to rise above caste, religion, language, and regional differences, prioritising national duty above all. He stated that Bose’s life exemplifies unwavering loyalty and dedication to the nation.

The CM further urged the youth to look beyond personal careers and recognise their responsibilities towards the country and society.

Recalling Netaji’s courage and commitment, he remarked that his personality continues to inspire youth, teaching them resilience in the face of challenges.

“Every step of Netaji’s journey serves as a guiding light, leading his contemporaries in the freedom struggle and offering solutions to societal issues,” he said.