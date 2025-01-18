Ex army man sentenced to death for 2014 triple murder in U.P.’s Aligarh

An ex-army man was sentenced to death by a court in Aligarh on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife, son and a woman residing next door in an incident that took place 11 years ago on July 12, 2014, in Aligarh. The statement made by his 13-year-old daughter, who survived the assault, proved crucial in the case. The bloodshed in Kewal Vihar colony of Aligarh had shocked the city 11 years ago. (For Representation)

Additional district and sessions judge, Court No. 02 in Aligarh, Parul Atri, ordered the conviction in Session Trial No. 1053 of 2014, State versus Manoj in the case registered at Banna Devi Police station of Aligarh against accused Manoj Kumar Singh under section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code on Saturday.

The accused was held guilty on Thursday by the court and the sentence was pronounced on Saturday, besides penalising the accused with a fine of ₹1 lakh with provision of 80% of the amount to be paid to the surviving daughter.

The court found that the accused retired from the army and served as a home guard but was a cruel man. He used to target his children and wife who used to complain about this to her brother. The accused had a licensed rifle and revolver with him.

The daughter told the court that her father had a verbal exchange with her mother, Seema, and was shot in the chest, killing her on July 12, 2014.

Shashibala, a woman living in a rented portion of property, came in rushing hearing the gunshot but she too was shot in the head. The 5-year-old minor son of the accused, got terrified and ran to his father and stood between his legs but was brutally shot in the head, killing him on the spot.

The daughter tried to run away from the room but was targeted by the father and fell near the tap injured. Hearing the repeated firing, the neighbours came in and caught hold of the man. The bloodshed in Kewal Vihar colony of Aligarh had shocked the city 11 years ago.