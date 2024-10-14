Ex-army man pedals 1100 km in honour of 50 years of 114 Engineer Regiment

LUCKNOW: A four-day cycling expedition undertaken by a retired personnel of the 114 Armoured Regiment culminated in Jhansi earlier this week, having started from Mumbai last week. The endeavour was in honour of the regiment completing 50 years since its inception. Ex-havaldar Yashpal Patil began his expedition on October 5 and pedalled 1100 kilometres to Jhansi, donning a fluorescent vest with the insignia of the regiment on his chest. Yashpal Patil (Sourced)

“I spent the last six months training for this endeavour and I have undertaken this expedition to honour all ranks of the 114 Engineer Regiment that I belonged to, for its 50 years of glorious service,” said Patil. The Corps of Engineers is responsible for combat engineering and also manages and operates other engineering organizations, such as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Military Engineer Services, among others. The retired officer was received by Jhansi police, serving and retired members of the 114 Engineer Regiment and other Indian Army veterans when he arrived at his finish line.

After his retirement from the regiment, Yashpal Patil spent a year preparing for the civil services exams, and now holds the position of a sub-inspector in the state excise department of Maharashtra. The state excise commissioner of Maharashtra himself flagged off the expedition.