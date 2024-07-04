 Ex-BSP MP Haji Fazlur Rehman joins SP - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-BSP MP Haji Fazlur Rehman joins SP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 04, 2024 09:35 PM IST

Former BSP MP Haji Fazlur Rehman joins SP in UP. Akhilesh Yadav welcomes him, aims to strengthen the party in western UP with Rehman's support.

Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur Haji Fazlur Rehman joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) at a programme organised in the SP state unit office on Thursday.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav inducting former BSP MP Haji Fazlur Rehman into the party fold in Lucknow on July 4. (HT photo)
SP president Akhilesh Yadav inducting former BSP MP Haji Fazlur Rehman into the party fold in Lucknow on July 4. (HT photo)

Welcoming Rehman into the SP fold, party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav said Rahman will work to strengthen the organisation in western UP region. His supporters and he will spread the socialist ideology among the people, Yadav said.

Rehman has hold over the Muslim community in western UP. He secured victory from Saharanpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a BSP ticket. In the 2024 polls, the BSP denied ticket to him and fielded Majid Ali.

Congress candidate Imran Masood secured victory from Saharanpur seat while Majid Ali was pushed to third position in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Earlier, Chaudhary Vijendra Singh, who contested the recent Lok Sabha election on a BSP ticket from Bijnor seat, had also resigned from the party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Ex-BSP MP Haji Fazlur Rehman joins SP
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On