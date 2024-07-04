Ex-BSP MP Haji Fazlur Rehman joins SP

Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur Haji Fazlur Rehman joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) at a programme organised in the SP state unit office on Thursday. SP president Akhilesh Yadav inducting former BSP MP Haji Fazlur Rehman into the party fold in Lucknow on July 4. (HT photo)

Welcoming Rehman into the SP fold, party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav said Rahman will work to strengthen the organisation in western UP region. His supporters and he will spread the socialist ideology among the people, Yadav said.

Rehman has hold over the Muslim community in western UP. He secured victory from Saharanpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a BSP ticket. In the 2024 polls, the BSP denied ticket to him and fielded Majid Ali.

Congress candidate Imran Masood secured victory from Saharanpur seat while Majid Ali was pushed to third position in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Earlier, Chaudhary Vijendra Singh, who contested the recent Lok Sabha election on a BSP ticket from Bijnor seat, had also resigned from the party.