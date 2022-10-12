Excessive rain: Yogi tells GoM to help in relief work

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the group of ministers (GoM) to immediately visit the divisional headquarters / districts under their charge and extend cooperation in relief and rescue work.

Yogi issued these and many other directives in a high-level meeting he called on Wednesday to review the situation arising out of excessive rainfall in the state during the past few days.

Emphasising the need to expedite relief and rehabilitation work in all the districts affected by heavy rain, he said the district control-rooms must be functional 24×7 under the supervision of ADM/joint magistrate level officers.

“Owing to excessive rain in the past few days, human life, livestock and agriculture have been adversely affected. Loss of lives and money has been reported in many districts. The state government is committed to making necessary arrangements for the safety and upkeep of all the affected people,” Yogi said.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rain, lightning, snake bite and drowning, he directed officials to immediately distribute permissible monetary relief to the families of the deceased and provide proper treatment to the injured.

Yogi Adityanath further said that immediate help should be provided to the common people in the flood-affected areas. There should be no delay in distribution of relief packets and adequate arrangements for lighting etc should be made in relief camps. He said that this was time for sympathy and cooperation, adding, “Let us all work with a team spirit.”

The chief minister also gave necessary instructions in view of the possibility of spread of various water-borne/mosquito-borne diseases, as well as incidents of snake bites in the flood-affected areas. “In such a situation, health camps should be set up near relief camps. Anti-venom injections must be available there,” he said.

Reviewing the impact on crops, the chief minister said that the revenue and agriculture department teams should conduct a thorough survey in all the districts and assess the damage so that farmers could be compensated accordingly. This work should be done on priority, he said.

Giving instructions to ensure the safety of livestock in flood-affected areas, he said that adequate arrangements for animal fodder should be made in these areas.

At present, a population of about 25 lakhs has been affected by floods in more than 1500 villages of 15 districts across the state. The chief minister has given instructions to deploy teams of NDRF / SDRF / PAC as per the need, for relief and rescue work in all these flood-affected areas.

Taking note of the fact that Rapti and Saryu (Ghaghra) rivers were flowing above the danger mark, the chief minister asked the officials to ensure continuous monitoring of the water level of rivers.