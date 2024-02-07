Ex-DSP kills self with own gun

A former police official, aged 73, allegedly shot himself dead with his licenced gun at a kin’s residence in the state capital’s Gudamba area on Tuesday afternoon. While police were investigating the matter, the ex-cop’s kin said he was suffering from a renal disease and diabetes. (For representation)

The elderly man had retired as a deputy superintendent of police in Farrukhabad district. Police and a forensic team reached the spot and recovered a licenced revolver, five cartridges and a bullet shell from the spot.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A relative said he was upset after his wife died in 2012 in a road accident in Sitapur. Two decades ago, his son had died in a similar way in Moradabad. His nephew Anshul said his maternal uncle was undergoing dialysis, the police added.

Anshul told police that his uncle lived with him in the lower section of his house. Gudamba inspector Girish Srivastava said the ex-cop shot himself dead with his licensed revolver around 4.45 pm. “The bullet pierced through the chest as an exit wound was seen on his back,” the inspector said. The body was sent for postmortem. Anshul sells cosmetics near Gudamba police station. The inspector said that the body has been sent for post-mortem.