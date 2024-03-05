 Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh, aide convicted in 4-yr-old kidnapping case in UP’s Jaunpur - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh, aide convicted in 4-yr-old kidnapping case in UP’s Jaunpur

Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh, aide convicted in 4-yr-old kidnapping case in UP’s Jaunpur

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 05, 2024 08:54 PM IST

District government counsel (criminal) Satish Pandey said the MP/MLA court of additional district judge-IV Sarad Kumar Tripathi held Dhananjay and Santosh Vikram guilty in the case

A court in Jaunpur on Tuesday convicted former MP Dhananjay Singh and his associate Santosh Vikram Singh in an around 4-year-old case of kidnapping of Namami Gange project manager Abhinav Singhal. The court fixed Wednesday (March 6) to pronounce quantum of punishment.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on March 6. (For Representation)

District government counsel (criminal) Satish Pandey said the MP/MLA court of additional district judge-IV Sarad Kumar Tripathi held Dhananjay and Santosh Vikram guilty in the case.

On May 10, 2020, Abhinav Singhal of Muzaffarnagar working as Namami Gange project manager in Jaunpur had filed a complaint against Dhananjay Singh and his accomplice Santosh Vikram Singh alleging that Santosh Vikram along with two accomplices had kidnapped the plaintiff and taken him to the residence of the former MP.

There Dhananjay Singh came with a pistol and allegedly abused the plaintiff and mounted pressure on him to supply low quality material. On refusal, he allegedly threatened him and demanded extortion.

Based on the complaint, the police had registered a case under sections 364 (kidnapping), 386 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Dhananjay Singh and his accomplice. Thereafter, both were arrested. They were out on bail, the DGC (criminal) added.

