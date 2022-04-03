Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Exotic dates flood Sangam city markets as Ramzan begins
With the start of Ramzan , more than two dozen popular varieties of dates are available in Sangam city markets. Starting at 90 per kg, many of the exotic varieties of dates are being sold at up to 1800 per kg.
Shopkeepers selling dates of different varieties in Chowk. (HT)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar

ALLAHABAD: The start of the holy month of Ramzan has once again ushered in the time to savour a wide range of tasty and healthy dates or khajoor. The desert fruit from all over the world is now available in the Sangam city.

No doubt Muslims break their day-long fast with the sacred dates but they are a favourite with many Hindu families too, given their health benefits. During the holy month, posh shops or kiosks of roadside vendors, all stock a wide variety of dates from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Yemen and Kenya and even Iran and Iraq.

According to sellers, more than two dozen popular varieties of dates are available in the markets. Starting at 90 per kg, many of the exotic varieties of dates are being sold up to 1800 per kg.

“We have different types of khajoor in the market today. They come from all over the world, including African and Gulf countries. The prominent varieties include Safwi, Ajwa, Kupkup, Mariyam, Bukkar and Manufi. The cheapest is available at 90 per kg while Ajwa dates, considered to be the best and the costliest in the Indian market, can cost up to 1200 to 1900 per kg depending upon the quality, country of origin and the packaging,” shared Mohd Bashir, a shopkeeper selling dates in Chowk market.

Dates from Kenya are being sold for 170 per kg while a few varieties from Saudi Arabia are available from 800 to 950 per kg.

Another trader in the same market Shoaib shared that the business of dates was a roaring one and every year the sales were rising by 10% to 15% on an average, despite rising costs. “Covid-19 outbreak did impact the market in 2020 and 2021 but this year the demand is good,” he claimed.

“On an average a family consumes around 4kg to 5kg of dates during the holy month as it is a ritual to break the day-long fast with ‘khajoor’ and then follow it up with other delicacies in the evening at the time of iftaar. These days there is a practice of exchanging gifts of dates between friends and families. So different varieties of dates are available even in bowls, jars and wooden gift boxes and sales peak during Ramzan,” he added.

Jaffar, another date merchant, informed that dates were also popular among many Hindu families who consumed them for health benefits as well as to gift to their Muslim friends. “The demand is such that one can now buy dates of many varieties and price round the year,’ he added.

Explaining the importance of breaking the fast with dates during Ramzan, Khankah Haleemia Sajjada Nashin Syed Shamim Ahmad Gauhar said Muslims considered it auspicious to break the day’s fasting during Ramzan with dates as Prophet Muhammad used to break his fast with it and he even planted date trees.

