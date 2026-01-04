Expedite land acquisition for Dalmandi road widening in Kashi: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to expedite land acquisition for the widening of Dalmandi road and accelerate construction work. He stressed the need to properly pursue pending cases related to this in courts to ensure their speedy resolution. UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

He also said all departments should continuously strive to effectively promote the global image of Kashi. Soon after arriving in Varanasi, he reviewed the progress of development works and the law and order situation with officials at the Circuit House auditorium.

The chief minister directed officials to consult public representatives regarding flood control works in the district and include their suggestions in proposals. Necessary action should be taken for rejuvenation of the Varuna river, he said and emphasised continuous dialogue with boatmen so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

The ghats are for devotees and a place of sanctity, no kind of protest or anarchy will be tolerated there, he cautioned. The nodal officer should monitor every task and if any obstacle is observed at any level, it should be resolved immediately to ensure the expected progress, he said.

The chief minister directed the Varanasi Nagar Nigam and Jal Nigam to review the functioning of sewerage and drinking water systems and ensure that citizens receive the supply of clean drinking water under all circumstances. To ease traffic congestion, Yogi ordered the creation of designated wedding zones, organisation of rickshaws and carts, and establishment of parking lots to regulate illegal taxi, bus and rickshaw stands.

The chief minister instructed officials that the public works department, Bridge Corporation, and other implementing agencies should also have their development projects reviewed by elected representatives. Instructions were given to make special preparations and take precautions for the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

He said the behaviour of the police, Home Guards and other forces towards tourists and the general public should be cooperative. He ordered strict action against hookah bars. mafia, goons, and chain snatchers, while also asking for the cyber police station and helpdesk to be activated to curb cybercrime.

Ensure that no vehicles are parked on the roads and that the parking areas of malls are used for parking purposes, he said. Earlier, district magistrate Satyendra Kumar presented information about various ongoing development works in the district to the chief minister. He informed that 486 projects worth ₹35,155 crore were completed from 2014 to 2025. Currently, 128 projects worth ₹17,915 crore are underway, including 24 road and bridge projects worth ₹5,812 crore.

Police commissioner Mohit Agarwal presented information regarding law and order, effective action against cattle smugglers, cybercrime, and traffic management.

Those who attended the meeting included minister of state (independent charge) for Stamps Ravindra Jaiswal, minister of state (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Dr Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, district panchayat chairperson Poonam Maurya, mayor Ashok Tiwari, former minister and MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MLCs Hansraj Vishwakarma and Rai Dharmendra Singh, MLAs Saurabh Srivastava, T Ram, Dr Awadhesh Singh and Dr Sunil Patel, divisional commissioner S Rajalingam, ADG zone Piyush Mordia, additional police commissioner Shivhari Meena, DIG Vaibhav Krishna, VDA vice chairperson Purna Vohra, municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, CDO Prakhar Singh, and other officials from the departments concerned.

CM inspects night shelter

The chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Town Hall night shelter late Saturday evening and enquired about the well-being of the people staying there, providing blankets and food packets to those shivering in the cold.

He instructed the officers present on the spot to ensure that, in view of the extreme cold, no one should be left sleeping on the roadside or in the open at night.