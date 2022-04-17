Experts stress on Ayush to buttress health care at meet
The significance of the traditional medicine system has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic and its use has expanded globally, said experts at the two-day international conference on Ayush in public health, including Covid-19 management, which began on Saturday.
“The Covid-19 pandemic challenged healthcare systems globally on the issue of immunity. The issue was to strengthen the health care system,” PK Seth, president of the Jeevaniya Society said, while addressing the session online.
He said, “Modern medicine helped but with limitations in immunity, mental health, and wellbeing, there were challenges. Here the holistic approach of Ayush helped.”
The virtual conference was organised by Jeevaniya Society. Dr NN Mehrotra, secretary, Jeevaniya Society said that currently, the Ayush budget is 3 -4% of the healthcare budget which has an impact upon research and development. “With budgetary constraints, R&D becomes inadequate. Integration of systems is OK but we can’t copy systems, and hence, research and development of the Ayush wing is important.”
Ashok Varshney, organising secretary of the Arogya Bharti, said that the pandemic has brought about few important points including health awareness among people. “There is no pill for every ailment and the preventive aspect of health care too is as significant as others. These points have gained importance and people are now more aware about them,” said Varshney, a biochemist by qualification.
Arun Jain, an industrialist, said, “If different medical systems do not see eye-to-eye and look in different directions, it creates complexities.”
Experts delivered lectures on different topics during the scientific sessions regarding education and research in Ayush.
-
ISKCON, Umeed inaugurate youth welfare centres
A mega youth event Impressions 2022 was organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness- Prayagraj, in collaboration with Umeed Foundation, at the AMA Convention Center of Prayagraj, on Saturday. On the occasion, four community and youth welfare centres were inaugurated including two at Susuwahi, Varanasi and one each at Jhalwa and Govindpur in Prayagraj. These centres were established under the social responsibility activities of ISKCON and Umeed.
-
Gang using drones for smuggling drugs from Pakistan busted in Tarn Taran; 3 held
The police on Saturday busted a gang involved in the smuggling of heroin from Pakistan with the arrest of three of its members and recovery of two drones from their possession while investigating a case registered in March. Those arrested have been identified as Surjan Singh of Thathi Khara village, and Hussanpreet Singh, alias Hassi, and Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi of Havelian village.
-
IIMC almuni meet held in Chandigarh
The annual connections meeting of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir chapter was held at Hyatt Regency in Chandigarh on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the alumni of the institute from the region. Former IIMC alumi association president Prasad Sanyal, treasurer Badri Nath, secretary Atul Gupta also attended the meeting.
-
10-year-old runs over 200km from Prayagraj to Lucknow, meets CM
PRAYAGRAJ: A 10-year-old class 4 girl ran all the way from Prayagraj to Lucknow and met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital, on Saturday. On the occasion, the CM also honoured the aspiring athlete, Kajal's and inspired her to achieve greater heights in athletics, informed a UP government spokesperson. Kajal too thanked the CM for his gesture, he added. Kajal had started her run from Prayagraj on April 10.
-
CM directive on beautification, road in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed construction of seven-metre wide pucca road (both sides) and plantation of saplings at Goddhoiya nullah in Gorakhpur, along with its cleaning and beautification. He asked the people not to throw garbage in the nullah and its vicinity to ensure its beautification. He said work on the nullah would resolve half of the water draining problem in Gorakhpur and this would turn into a beautiful spot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics