Ex-SP leader’s DNA matches in Kannauj minor rape case: Cops

The DNA sample of former Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh Yadav, who was arrested last month for allegedly raping a minor girl in Kannauj district, has matched with the survivor’s sample, Kannauj Police said on Monday. The DNA sample of Nawab Singh Yadav was collected by a panel on August 16 in Kannauj district jail. (For Representation)

The DNA sample of Nawab Singh Yadav was collected by a panel on August 16 in Kannauj district jail—four days after his arrest in the rape case.Yadav was initially arrested on August 12 after being accused of attempting to rape a minor at Chandan Singh Memorial Degree College in Kannauj on August 11.

SP, Kannauj, Amit Kumar Anand said, “The DNA report substantiates the victim’s account of the crime.” “I cannot disclose any more information about the sample sent for DNA testing as it will violate the sanctity of court procedure,” the SP added.

The SP further said a charge sheet will soon be prepared and filed in the court. The sample was sent to forensic science laboratory (FSL), Agra for testing. The incident took place when Yadav was at the college where the minor and her aunt had gone to meet him.

The girl alleged that Yadav raped her while her aunt was away in the bathroom. She managed to call the police, leading to Yadav’s arrest. The survivor in her statement given to the magistrate confirmed that she was raped and that her aunt was trying to cover it up.

The police have also arrested her aunt in connection with the crime. She alleged that she was forced to influence the girl by Nawab Singh’s younger brother Neelu Yadav. The police have announced as reward of ₹25000 on Neelu’s arrest.