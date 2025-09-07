Eyeing a comeback in Uttar Pradesh, BSP to hold rally on Kanshi Ram death anniv in Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati plans to set the ball rolling for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election with a show of strength on the occasion of party founder Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary on October 9. BSP chief Mayawati chairing a party meeting in Lucknow on September 7. (HT photo)

The BSP will hold a rally on the premises of the Kanshi Ram Memorial in Lucknow. The party has called upon the workers across the state to participate in the rally and launched the “Lucknow Chalo” slogan to mobilise the party workers and for the success of the rally.

BSP chief Mayawati, who has limited her activities within the precincts of her bungalow located in posh Mall Avenue after her party’s defeat in the 2012 assembly election, will also make a public appearance in the rally and address party workers.

“Behenji will give a message to the party cadre from the Kanshi Ram Memorial for the preparation of the 2027 assembly election and motivate the workers who are downcast due to successive defeats of the party in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” said a BSP leader.

The Manyavar Kanshi Ram Ji Smarak Sthal aka Kanshi Ram Memorial constructed after BSP came to power in the 2007 UP assembly election is considered an inspiration for the party cadre across the state. “The renovation work of the memorial has been completed recently. Mayawati has chosen the spot to set the pitch for the assembly election,” he said.

A meeting of the BSP leaders and workers was held under BSP chief Mayawati in the party state unit office on Sunday to review the working of the organisation and preparations for the October 9 rally.

However, newly appointed BSP national convenor of the BSP Akash Anand was conspicuous by his absence from the key meeting. A party leader said Akash was busy reviewing the preparations for the “Sarvajan Hitay Yatra” that will start from September 10 from Bhabhua located in Kaimur region of Bihar. Mayawati has appointed Akash party in-charge of upcoming Bihar assembly election where the BSP has decided to go solo.

Addressing the party workers, Mayawati expressed concern over what she termed a “political conspiracy” to disturb social harmony by showing disrespect to places of worship and revered figures of different religions.

Without naming anyone, the BSP chief expressed serious concerns over attempts to spoil the social, communal and political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh and several other states by targeting religious places and seers, gurus and great men.

“The governments should abandon narrow, casteist, communal and hateful politics and establish the rule of law by adopting a strict legal approach towards such criminal elements, so that all people can earn their livelihood peacefully, take care of their families and arrange education for their children,” she said.

The BSP chief cautioned party workers about emerging challenges in the political, social and economic situations in the country, including Uttar Pradesh. She expressed satisfaction over achieving about 80% of the target for the ongoing organisational campaign and said the remaining work would be taken up after a state-wide programme on October 9 to mark the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

Mayawati described the steep tariff hike imposed on Indian goods by the US as “Trump Tariff Terror” and urged the BJP-led Centre to initiate firm steps to deal with the situation. “To deal with the situation emerging from the “Trump Tariff Terror”, it is imperative that the ruling BJP initiates strong and meaningful reforms for the benefit of the masses,” she said.

“If this isn’t done, problems plaguing the country’s masses like poverty, inflation, unemployment, illiteracy, migration will become worse and affect the country’s respect and global standing,” Mayawati added.