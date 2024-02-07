 Factory robbery: Four held in Bareilly, 6 still on the run - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Factory robbery: Four held in Bareilly, 6 still on the run

Factory robbery: Four held in Bareilly, 6 still on the run

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 07, 2024 09:02 AM IST

On January 27, 10 masked dacoits broke into the factory in the wee hours and decamped with goods worth ₹80 lakh.

Four persons were arrested after a brief chase near Bareilly in connection with the midnight robbery at a transformer factory on Dewa Road in Lucknow last month, police said on Tuesday. However, the prime accused continued to evade police capture.

On January 27, 10 masked dacoits broke into the factory in the wee hours and decamped with goods worth 80 lakh. They had even stolen a bicycle, clothes and a mobile phone of a staff member to stop him from calling the police. An FIR was lodged at Chinhat police station on the complaint of the factory’s owner Sanjeev Agrawal.

“As many as 21 sacks of copper wire, five sacks of iron plate worth 40 lakh, cash, the vehicle used in the crime and live cartridges have been recovered from them,” said Prabal Pratap Singh, DCP-East.

The four men--Salim Miya, 45, Guddu, 23, Ali Hasan, 35, and Nand Kishore, 32, all of whom hail from Bareli--were caught while trying to escape to Delhi, the DCP added.

Key accused still out of picture; challan a silver lining

Meanwhile, the two key accused, identified as Anwar and Niraz, who are said to have planned the dacoity, are still at large. “Along with Anwar and Niraz, their four other accomplices are also on the run,” the DCP said adding at least five case of theft were registered against Anwar in Bareilly and nearby districts.

While the dacoits left Lucknow in their carriage vehicle, the police, however, were able to trace some of them as the vehicle’s licence plate had been captured in CCTV, details of which were available in an e-challan app.

Police said that the men were arrested on Fatheganj Bypass, which is about 20 kms away from Bareilly.

