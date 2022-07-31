Faizullahganj continues to grapple with death of pigs, overflowing sewage

The number of pigs dying in the Faizullahganj area due to the African Swine Flu (ASF) crossed 160 on Sunday. Residents complained of pigs dying almost every day. One pig was found dead on Saturday in Annapurna Nagar, while two were found dead on Sunday.

“For the past 24 hours, the dead pigs have been lying inside the colony near Yuvraj Lawn and in Annapurna Nagar. Despite providing information, the LMC team did not arrive. We even informed them via message and phone call, but the dead pigs have not been removed. LMC only came when our members threatened to remove the dead pigs on their own,” said Mamata Tripathi, president of Bal Mahila Sewa Sangathan, Lucknow.

Death of dog reported

The death of a dog on Gaurbhith Road caused panic among residents. Poonam Jaiswal, a resident, stated that the dog died on Saturday morning and that she notified the sanitation officer. Although the sanitation officer promised to dispose of the body on Saturday, no one arrived. Our neighbours dumped it in the vacant plot next door from where the sanitation workers took it on Sunday morning.

Overflowing sewage water enters households

Several people in the Faizullaganj ward II complained of rain and drain water entering their houses. In Preeti Nagar also, the residents complained about water entering their homes. According to Bal Mahila Sewa Sangathan, the sewage line behind Tari Khana Highway hospital was choked and its water overflowing. Residents of Sant Kabir Nagar also said the sewage water was overflowing from sewage chambers in many houses in the lane.

“However, the condition has improved in the past few days in terms of accumulated water. MLA Neeraj Bora has worked towards pumping out the water from the area, however, much needs to be done,” Mamata added.