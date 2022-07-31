Faizullahganj continues to grapple with death of pigs, overflowing sewage
The number of pigs dying in the Faizullahganj area due to the African Swine Flu (ASF) crossed 160 on Sunday. Residents complained of pigs dying almost every day. One pig was found dead on Saturday in Annapurna Nagar, while two were found dead on Sunday.
“For the past 24 hours, the dead pigs have been lying inside the colony near Yuvraj Lawn and in Annapurna Nagar. Despite providing information, the LMC team did not arrive. We even informed them via message and phone call, but the dead pigs have not been removed. LMC only came when our members threatened to remove the dead pigs on their own,” said Mamata Tripathi, president of Bal Mahila Sewa Sangathan, Lucknow.
The death of a dog on Gaurbhith Road caused panic among residents. Poonam Jaiswal, a resident, stated that the dog died on Saturday morning and that she notified the sanitation officer. Although the sanitation officer promised to dispose of the body on Saturday, no one arrived. Our neighbours dumped it in the vacant plot next door from where the sanitation workers took it on Sunday morning.
Several people in the Faizullaganj ward II complained of rain and drain water entering their houses. In Preeti Nagar also, the residents complained about water entering their homes. According to Bal Mahila Sewa Sangathan, the sewage line behind Tari Khana Highway hospital was choked and its water overflowing. Residents of Sant Kabir Nagar also said the sewage water was overflowing from sewage chambers in many houses in the lane.
“However, the condition has improved in the past few days in terms of accumulated water. MLA Neeraj Bora has worked towards pumping out the water from the area, however, much needs to be done,” Mamata added.
Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kumar and his family members were sleeping in the other room. In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open.
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
Panjab University seeks National Education Policy-aligned syllabus from departments
In a move to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Panjab University has sought the NEP-aligned syllabus from its departments. The office of the dean university instruction on Wednesday issued a circular asking all departments and centres to submit NEP-aligned syllabus approved by joint administrative and academic committees (JAACs). Earlier this year, PU had formulated a course framework for its departments with the aim to implement the recommendations of NEP-2020.
LeT militant killed in encounter in Baramulla
One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Bhat was identified as a resident of Baramulla's Pattan, Irshad Ahmad Bhat. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
