Fake appointment letter: One more arrested for con act in Lucknow

A person was arrested for duping a man on the pretext of offering government job in the secretariat on Wednesday,

The police took action after one Anil Kumar, a Lucknow resident, said two persons, Hridaye Narayan Mishra and Bipin Kumar, both residents of Balrampur, took ₹4.3 lakh advance payment for getting him the government job of a computer operator.

Police said that the accused even provided Anil with a fake appointment letter.

“The men then asked for more money in the name of medical fitness. Sensing something amiss, the victim asked for his money back and when the accused denied and even threatened to kill him, the victim approached the police,” a press note issued by the Lucknow police read.

“Of the two accused, one Bipin Kumar had been arrested on January 11 and sent to jail. Hridaye Narayan Mishra was arrested on Wednesday evening from Vinay Khand in Lucknow. The man was booked on Thursday by Gomti Nagar police station under various sections of Indian Penal code including 147, 406, 420, 352, 504, 506 which was extended further to 467, 468, 471,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (Central).

“Hridaye Narayan Mishra is also said to have duped people earlier in Lucknow and Gorakhpur,” she added.