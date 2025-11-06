Fake birth, death certificate racket busted in UP’s Aligarh, two held

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday busted another fake birth and death certificate racket in Aligarh and arrested two Jan Suvidha Kendra operators, said senior police officials in a press note shared with media. They said the duo also prepared fake Aadhaar and domicile certificates with the help of a man operating from Delhi. The STF has registered a case against the accused under the BNS and the IT Acr. (For Representation)

Sharing further details, the officials said the two arrested accused were identified as Sajid Hussain and Naeemuddin, who were operating a Jan Suvidha Kendra in Aligarh. They said the duo was involved in preparing fake certificates and selling them to individuals, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

According to the STF, the duo used a fake website to create fake birth and death certificates. They would then use these certificates to create fake Aadhaar cards, which were sold to individuals for hefty sums. The STF recovered 88 fake Aadhaar cards, two fingerprint scanners, three iris scanners, five fake seals, four laptops and other incriminating evidence from the accused.

During interrogation, Sajid revealed that he was a former operator of a company authorised to issue Aadhaar cards. He had started his own Jan Suvidha Kendra and was creating fake certificates using the fake website. Naeemuddin was involved in selling them to individuals.

The STF has registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is going on and the STF is likely to uncover more details about the racket and its connections.

This is not the first time such a racket has been busted in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, a similar racket was busted in Salon, Rae Bareli, where a gang was found to be creating fake birth certificates for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Recently, on October 31, another racket was busted in Hardoi. The gang reportedly created over 140,000 fake birth certificates and 2,500 fake death certificates.