Fake doctor held at KGMU for cheating, forgery; FIR registered

A man allegedly posing as a doctor was apprehended on Tuesday at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, and handed over to police after authorities accused him of using forged documents and false claims to approach medical students and patients.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The accused, identified as 26-year-old Hassam Ahmad, was detained following an inquiry. KGMU officials said a formal complaint was submitted, following which police registered an FIR at Chowk police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery.

Kamlesh Dixit, deputy commissioner of police (West), said the accused was allegedly cheating patients and attendants by posing as a member of a fake outfit, “Cardio Seva Sansthan”. “He was caught by MBBS students and handed over to police. He was collecting money on the pretext of facilitating treatment,” Dixit said.

Dr KK Singh, KGMU spokesperson, said the probe was initiated under the Vice-Chancellor after inputs about a suspected impersonator moving across the campus. “Our team had been monitoring unusual activity and apprehended him on Tuesday. He was involved in such activities for the past three years,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the accused allegedly approached students claiming he could arrange interactions with doctors from the United States at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Verification of these claims was found to be dubious, Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the accused allegedly approached students claiming he could arrange interactions with doctors from the United States at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Verification of these claims was found to be dubious, Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused also allegedly forged a notice in the name of a KGMU professor regarding a fake conference at AIIMS Delhi to mislead students. “Mobile data suggests he may have been trying to lure students to Delhi. This angle is under probe,” Dixit said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused also allegedly forged a notice in the name of a KGMU professor regarding a fake conference at AIIMS Delhi to mislead students. “Mobile data suggests he may have been trying to lure students to Delhi. This angle is under probe,” Dixit said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Acting on the inputs, the KGMU team tracked him to a medical camp outside the campus. Singh said he visited one such camp on Monday where some students were present. Finding the situation suspicious, the team intercepted the accused near the surgery department on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on the inputs, the KGMU team tracked him to a medical camp outside the campus. Singh said he visited one such camp on Monday where some students were present. Finding the situation suspicious, the team intercepted the accused near the surgery department on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the accused routinely wore a doctor’s coat and had allegedly established contact with several students. He also claimed links with multiple departments and staff within the university, though these claims are yet to be verified.

Police said forged letters bearing fabricated signatures and a fake KGMU letterhead were recovered, allegedly used to support his claims. During preliminary questioning, the accused reportedly said he had studied up to Class 12 and ran a social service organisation conducting medical camps. He could not explain how he accessed students or substantiate his professional associations.

Police are examining individuals named by the accused, including those linked to private medical institutions. The probe includes verifying these connections, scrutinising financial transactions and authenticating the recovered documents.

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