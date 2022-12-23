Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Fake drug supply: East U.P.’s wholesale market under scanner

Fake drug supply: East U.P.’s wholesale market under scanner

Updated on Dec 23, 2022 11:07 PM IST

A team of FSDA department on Friday launched an operation in Bhalotia wholesale drug market here to trace the medical agencies allegedly receiving fake medicines supplied from a firm in Agra to Gorakhpur

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

A week after the U.P. STF unearthed a gang involved in supplying banned injections from eastern U.P. to Nepal and arrested a gang member from Sonauli town near Indo-Nepal border, a team of Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department on Friday launched an operation in Bhalotia wholesale drug market here to trace the medical agencies allegedly receiving fake medicines supplied from a firm in Agra to Gorakhpur.

The last such supply of fake drugs reached here on Thursday, said FSDA officials aware of the matter. Confirming this, drug inspector Ajay Singh said the department had issued the batch number of the fake medicines that allegedly reached here on December 22.

As per him, the search operation was initiated on directive of deputy commissioner, Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority, AK Jain. As per the officials, the department had conducted a search operation last week in drug market of Agra and had busted a pharmaceutical agency—MH Pharma—for supplying fake drugs for cancer and kidney related ailments. It was noticed that using labels of multi-national companies, substandard and fake drugs were being supplied to Gorakhpur.

