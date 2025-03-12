Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fake job scam: 21 from UP trapped in Myanmar brought to Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2025 08:26 AM IST

These people were first brought from Myanmar to Mae Sot airport in Thailand. From here, they were brought to Delhi by the Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft, says officer

LUCKNOW: As many as 21 people from Uttar Pradesh, who were victims of fake job offers stuck in Myanmar, were brought to Lucknow late on Tuesday evening. After arriving in a special bus from Delhi, they were interrogated at Charbagh by Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) officials, said police.

The Indian government on Monday and Tuesday brought home 540 of its nationals who were lured to various southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers. (Pic for representation)
The Indian government on Monday and Tuesday brought home 540 of its nationals who were lured to various southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers. (Pic for representation)

The Indian government on Monday and Tuesday brought home 540 of its nationals who were lured to various southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers and made to engage in cybercrime and other fraudulent activities in scam compounds. They were brought to India by the Air Force’s C-17 aircraft.

According to sources, 21 of these people UP were brought to the Charbagh bus station by a special bus from the Sahibabad depot.

“These people were first brought from Myanmar to Mae Sot airport in Thailand. From here, they were brought to Delhi by the Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft,” said a senior officer, adding that officials of the UP government were in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs on this issue for a long time.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On