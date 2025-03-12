Fake job scam: 21 from UP trapped in Myanmar brought to Lucknow

LUCKNOW: As many as 21 people from Uttar Pradesh, who were victims of fake job offers stuck in Myanmar, were brought to Lucknow late on Tuesday evening. After arriving in a special bus from Delhi, they were interrogated at Charbagh by Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) officials, said police. The Indian government on Monday and Tuesday brought home 540 of its nationals who were lured to various southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers. (Pic for representation)

The Indian government on Monday and Tuesday brought home 540 of its nationals who were lured to various southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers and made to engage in cybercrime and other fraudulent activities in scam compounds. They were brought to India by the Air Force’s C-17 aircraft.

According to sources, 21 of these people UP were brought to the Charbagh bus station by a special bus from the Sahibabad depot.

“These people were first brought from Myanmar to Mae Sot airport in Thailand. From here, they were brought to Delhi by the Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft,” said a senior officer, adding that officials of the UP government were in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs on this issue for a long time.