Fake job scam: Cyber fraudster held for trafficking Lko youth to Myanmar

A joint team of the cyber crime cell and Madheyganj Police on Tuesday arrested an international cyber fraudster linked to a gang that trafficked several youths, including many from Uttar Pradesh, to Myanmar under false promises of jobs in data entry and sales marketing.

The arrested suspect, identified as Zeeshan Khan, 36, a resident of the Chowk area in Lucknow, was found in possession of four smartphones, two passports, three ATM cards, 22 cheque books/passbooks, and one SIM card. Earlier, police had arrested two other gang members — Javed Iqbal, 36, from Gudamba, originally from Bihar’s Jahanabad, and Mohd Ahmed Khan, 35, from Madheyganj — on March 15.

During interrogation, Javed Iqbal revealed that the gang operated under the instructions of Raffaq Rahi, an HR professional in Myanmar. Rahi allegedly managed cyber fraud operations in Myanmar. The gang lured victims with job offers in Thailand and transported them from Bangkok to Myanmar. Once in Myanmar, the victims’ passports were seized, and they were forced to engage in cyber fraud instead of the promised jobs.

The accused disclosed that Raffaq Rahi demanded ₹3 lakh from victims who wanted to return home. Additionally, the gang earned $500 ( ₹43,000 approx.) per person for sending individuals to Myanmar.

Zeeshan Khan informed police that his associates purchased bank accounts from different cities. These accounts were used to collect money from cyber fraud victims, which was later converted into USDT cryptocurrency via platforms like Network Ethereum (ERC20) and Network Tron (TRC20). The digital currency was then transferred to associates abroad.

“Around 41 cyber complaints were linked to the accounts used by the accused across various states,” Lucknow Police said. Javed Iqbal also has two criminal cases registered at Vibhuti Khand and Wazirganj police stations in Lucknow. Two passports recovered from Mohd Ahmed Khan were reportedly meant for unauthorised travel to Myanmar under the guise of job placements in Bangkok.

The case unfolded after Sultan Salahuddin Rabbani and Sadiq Mirza, residents of Madheyganj, filed a complaint, Lucknow Police said in a press release. They were among 38 victims from Uttar Pradesh rescued from Myanmar following a joint operation by Myanmar, Thailand, and Chinese forces. The rescue operation was initiated after a Chinese actor, Wang Xing (Xing Xing), went missing in Myanmar, exposing several illegal call centres involved in cyber fraud.

Around 540 victims from various countries were rescued, including 38 from Uttar Pradesh, who were brought back to India with the help of the ministry of external affairs.