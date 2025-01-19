Menu Explore
Farmer killed in tiger attack near Katarniaghat Sanctuary

ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich
Jan 19, 2025 08:24 PM IST

Station officer Harish Singh said that farmer’s lower body was entirely consumed, leaving only the head and upper torso.

A farmer was fatally killed in a tiger attack in the Sujauli forest range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in Bahraich on Saturday evening. Shivdhar Chauhan, 55, a resident of Majra Bankati village under Sujauli Police Station, was mauled while collecting firewood near the forest.

The forest department has provided <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 financial assistance to farmer’s family (Sourced)
The forest department has provided 5,000 financial assistance to farmer's family (Sourced)

His mutilated body was discovered on Sunday morning after a frantic search by family and villagers. The remains, partially devoured, presented a grim sight, with villagers gathering his scattered body parts and bringing them home in bundle.

Station officer Harish Singh said that Chauhan’s lower body was entirely consumed, leaving only the head and upper torso. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Singh stated that while the situation in the village is currently under control, fear has gripped the community following the incident.

The forest department has provided 5,000 financial assistance to Chauhan’s family. The villagers expressed anger over the incident and demanded stronger measures to ensure their safety.

This marks the second human-wildlife conflict near KWS within a week. On Thursday, an eight-year-old girl named Shivani was killed by a leopard in the same area.

