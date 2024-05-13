Farmers must let stubble rot in fields to increase soil fertility: UPCAR

Farmers must not burn the stubble after harvesting wheat crop. Instead, the residue should be left to rot in the fields to increase soil fertility, suggested Crop Weather Watch Group that recently held their fourth meeting of the year to determine the management of farmers’ yield across the state. The suggestions were based upon the weather predictions from the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) that indicated the end of peak summer and possibility of onset of sporadic rainfall across the state. The UPCAR recommended that farmers must never burn the crop residue after harvesting wheat. (HT File)

The group formed by scientists from the Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research (UPCAR) who issue recommendations for farmers in Uttar Pradesh, especially in the northern Terai region, are of the opinion that the sporadic rainfall, as predicted by the IMD, can pose certain risks to the crop yield in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh in particular among other areas.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As such, risks related to moisture retention and insect infestations were discussed at the meeting.

The UPCAR recommended that farmers must never burn the crop residue after harvesting wheat, instead rot it in the field to increase the fertility of the soil.

To protect against soil borne diseases like stem rot, root rot, blight, etc., mixing rotten cow dung with manure and sprinkling it with light water and then keeping it in shade for 8-10 days is a good mode for prevention, said the statewide circular. Regular irrigation has also been recommended to keep adequate moisture in pulses and root crops.

The UPCAR also warned against black and white caterpillars infecting pulse crops like moong. Besides pesticides, the organic solution of neem and oil is also effective for these caterpillars, stated the Crop Weather Watch Group. Preventive measures for specific fruits from insect infestation have also been included in the recommendations for farmers.

For animal rearers, the letter issued further reads, “Be sure to feed green fodder to animals. Do not feed withered green fodder (especially jowar) to animals. Due to high temperature in the current season, animals may face dehydration problem. To prevent this, feed mineral salt mixture to animals,” it said.