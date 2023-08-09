Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Farmer electrocuted in Lucknow area; villagers block road, demand compensation

Farmer electrocuted in Lucknow area; villagers block road, demand compensation

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 09, 2023 12:18 AM IST

Farmers of Kushalikhera area held a demonstration against the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) after a farmer was electrocuted trying to save his buffalo from electrocution.

For representation only (Ht File Photo)
The farmers blocked Mohanlalganj-Bani Road for more than three hours when the body of the deceased farmer reached his home. They were demanding compensation of 5 lakh and a job for family members of the deceased farmer. They also demanded action against the local staff for poorly maintaining the poles.

However, the ACP and executive engineer LESA reached the spot and pacified the agitating farmers. GM LESA cis-Gomti, Sanjay Jain said, “The farmers will be given due compensation under the rule and action will be taken against those found responsible for not maintaining the poles properly. But at the same time, LESA wants to appeal to residents not to touch poles when it’s raining or when poles are wet as current can flow because water is a good conductor of electricity.”

