Farmers, women, youth & poor only castes, says Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the 'caste controversy' that has been raging within Parliament and in political spectrums by stating that there were only four castes — farmers, women, youth and poor.

He emphasised that uplifting these groups would eliminate caste discrimination across the nation. Efforts have been made by the government to uplift these groups, he noted.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Union minister Anurag Thakur engaged in a war of words over caste in Lok Sabha. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also joined the row alleging caste discrimination in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government. The former CM claimed that the chief minister’s official residence in Lucknow was washed with the holy Ganga water after he vacated the residence, and a temple in Mainpuri was also washed after he performed religious rituals there.

Slamming the alliance between the Congress and the SP, Yogi said the opposition parties misguided people during the Lok Sabha elections by spreading a false narrative that the Constitution would be amended after Narendra Modi became the prime minister for the third term. “Who are these people who claim that the Constitution is being strangled? Prime Minister Modi has been in power for ten years—has the Constitution been amended? No. In fact, the Constitution has become stronger under his leadership,” he noted.

Lauding the prime minister efforts to honour Bhimrao Ambedkar, Yogi said no one respected him as much as PM Modi. “The PM established Panch Teerths dedicated to Baba Saheb, including the grand memorial at his birthplace in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, the house in England where Baba Saheb pursued higher education that is now known as India House, the Delhi residence where he spent his public life, and the site in Nagpur where he received his Buddhist initiation.”

The construction of a memorial at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai was completed under the Modi government, he noted. Accusing the opposition of spreading false rumors about the prime minister, Yogi asserted that the Congress, which had previously opposed Ambedkar, was misleading the public with its claims.

The CM also highlighted the reservations being provided to the OBC, SC and ST communities under his government. The SC, ST, and OBC communities have received 60% share in appointments on government posts under his government, he added.

“Whereas, OBCs did not even receive 27% reservation in government recruitments during the SP government,” he added.

Slamming Akhilesh’s Samajwadi Party, Yogi said there was a “pick and choose” approach in the appointments done under the SP government. “The ‘chacha-bhatija’ company used to go out for extortion from candidates. Lekhpals were appointed after taking bribes,” he said.

He emphasized that the BJP government was conducting recruitments transparently and fairly. “We have appointed 5,500 lekhpals, and no one can question the integrity of this process. When these youths are deployed in the field, transparency will be ensured,” he added.