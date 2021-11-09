Fatehgarh district jail violence: Post-mortem report reveals bullet injury as cause of convict’s death

Putting the police and the Fatehgarh district jail administration in the dock, the post-mortem conducted on the body of prisoner Shivam has revealed that he died of a bullet injury.

Shivam had died late Sunday night after getting injured in the violence that broke out inside the district jail.

Police had denied firing on the prisoners to bring the situation under control. SSP Fatehgarh Ashok Meena had categorically denied police firing and had maintained that the police would look into the reasons that led to Shivam’s death.

The post-mortem report showed that the bullet was found lodged in the left side of the waist area, said a doctor and police officer privy to the findings.

“He died of the bullet wound. The bullet ruptured the vital organs, and there was excessive loss of blood,” they said.

Director-General, Prisons, Anand Kumar visited the Fatehgarh jail on Monday. When asked about Shivam’s death due to a bullet injury, he said he hasn’t seen the post-mortem report yet, but this fact has been brought to his knowledge.

“I haven’t seen the autopsy report. Yes, it has (Shivam died of bullet injury) been brought to my knowledge. We are looking into it,” he told the reporters.

The prisoners had taken control of the prison for more than three hours on Sunday after a convict Sandip Yadav, died of dengue in the hospital. His death acted as a catalyst, and a series of violent protests erupted with inmates alleging that Sandip was not given proper and timely treatment.

In the violence that ensued, one prisoner was killed, three others, along with 30 policemen were injured. The prisoner set the jail hospital and four other places on the fire. Police suspect that the violence was a cover for a jailbreak planned by some hardcore criminals.

Sandip wrote to DM about ill-treatment

Sandip, whose death triggered the violence inside the jail, had written to the district magistrate, Farrukhabad, on October 24 alleging that he was not being given proper treatment by the jail authorities. Apart from Sandip, the letter was signed by 15 other jail inmates supporting his contention of being maltreated. Sandip said that he was unwell since October 18, and all he was getting was one tablet a day. A copy of the letter is with HT.

In addition, Sandip said when he complained to the jailor and the deputy jailor, he was threatened. He demanded that he be treated by a proper doctor at the district hospital. DG, Prisons, Anand Kumar said a three-member inquiry team has been formed to look into lapses on the part of jail administration. “It will not be appropriate at this point of time to make any further comment,” he said, adding that the action would be taken against the jail staff and officials if any of them was found to have erred.