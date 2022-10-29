Financial assistance: U.P. govt sanctions 31 lakh to 35 sportspersons

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday sanctioned financial assistance of ₹31 lakh to 35 sportspersons of the state as the maiden beneficiaries of the recently set up Eklavya Krida Kosh. All the beneficiaries are medal winners.

Archers Arvind Choudhary, who landed gold at the 39th NTPC Sub-Junior National Championship, and Cheshta Deol got ₹3 lakh each. Financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each has also been given to hockey players Vishnukant Singh and Uttam Singh for physical enhancement and diet money. Among others who got financial assistance are Neelam, Arvind Singh and Mathavi Asthana. Apart from these, other players have been given ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 as per the rules.

“The financial assistance is being provided from Eklavya Krida Kosh to medal winners in national and international competitions from different districts and divisions of the state. Under this scheme, there is a provision to provide a grant of up to five lakh rupees to medal winners in national championships for the purchase of necessary equipment related to their sport,” additional chief secretary, sports, Navneet Sehgal, said on Friday.

“A proposal has been sought to provide health insurance to registered players, residential sports hostel residents and residential sports college players under the Ayushman Bharat scheme for training in sports in different districts of the state. PMU is being formed to prepare the database of these players. Along with this, a web portal is also being prepared for the convenience of players,” he further said.

Under the Eklavya Krida Kosh, a sports equipment bank is being set up at the KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium, in which the equipment provided by sponsors, ex-players, and sports lovers will be kept and financially weak players, who are under training, will be provided equipment as per requirement.