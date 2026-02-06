FIR against film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ on UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s directive

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday in Lucknow against the director and team members of the upcoming film, Ghooskhor Pandat, following instructions from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee during promotions for the upcoming film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'.

The complaint, filed at the Hazratganj Police Station, alleges that the content of the film has hurt public sentiments and disturbed social harmony, prompting official action by the local authorities.

According to a press note issued by the police commissionerate, the FIR was lodged at Hazratganj police station after the content of the film, being streamed on social media and OTT platform, was found to be offensive, caste-indicative, and capable of disturbing social harmony. The complainant in the FIR is Hazratganj inspector in-charge, Vikram Singh.

The inspector mentioned in the FIR registered that the title and content of the web series prima facie target a specific community—the Brahmin caste—with the intention of insulting and humiliating it.

Also Read: Non-Hindus to be banned from entering Gangotri Dham, Haridwar ghats in Uttarakhand: Temple committee

The issue has triggered widespread anger among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations, some of which have warned of protests, raising concerns over law and order.

Officials said the action was taken in line with CM Yogi Adityanath’s instructions to ensure strict action against any attempt to hurt religious or caste sentiments and disturb public peace.

The police added that the content appeared to promote social discord and undermine communal harmony.

In view of the sensitivity of the matter, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The police commissionerate reiterated that the state government follows a zero-tolerance policy against elements attempting to disrupt social harmony or inflame communal tensions.

Mayawati condemns films targeting ‘Pandit’, seeks immediate ban Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Friday expressed deep concern over what she described as the growing trend of portraying the word ‘Pandit’ in a derogatory manner, not only in Uttar Pradesh but across the country through films.

Mayawati said it was “extremely painful and worrying” that films were now branding ‘Pandit’ as an intruder, leading to widespread insult and disrespect of the Brahmin community.

The BSP chief said her party strongly condemns any attempt to humiliate an entire community through caste-indicative content in the name of creative expression. She warned that such content threatens social harmony and fuels unnecessary social tension.

Mayawati demanded that the central government immediately impose a ban on such caste-based films, asserting that freedom of expression cannot be misused to hurt community sentiments or disturb social unity.

Amid the controversy, film director Neeraj Pandey released a statement calling the movie a fictional cop drama.

“Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term “Pandat” is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character... We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings.”

He said that the team has decided to remove all promotional materials pertaining to the film as of now.

“In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses”, he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, film actor Manoj Bajpayee said the filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment.