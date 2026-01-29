Akhilesh, Mayawati term SC stay on new UGC rules appropriate

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) newly notified equity regulations, terming it justified and appropriate. BSP president Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

While Yadav stressed that justice must not result in injustice to any section of society, Mayawati said the controversy could have been avoided had the UGC consulted all stakeholders before notifying the rules.

In a post on X, Akhilesh wrote, “The honourable court ensures that true justice does not mean injustice to anyone. The language and intent of the law must be clear. It’s not only about the rules, but also about the intent. Let no one be oppressed, let no one suffer injustice.”

Calling the Supreme Court’s decision “appropriate”, Mayawati posted on X, “The new rules implemented by the UGC to prevent caste-based incidents in government and private universities across the country have created an atmosphere of social tension. In light of these circumstances, the Supreme Court’s decision today to stay the UGC’s new rules is justified. However, this atmosphere would not have arisen if the UGC had taken all stakeholders into confidence before implementing the new rules and given adequate representation to upper-caste communities in the enquiry committee, etc, in accordance with the principles of natural justice. Let there be no tyranny or cruelty, and let there be no unfairness towards anyone.”

Meanwhile, Azad Samaj Party president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad backed the UGC guidelines but said he respected the top court.

Speaking to a TV news channel, Azad said, “I want to make it clear that I stand with the UGC guidelines, but I also respect the Supreme Court. I believe that the government didn’t forward proper facts which resulted in the apex court stay. The fault lies with the government. This is shadow politics by the BJP as they want to please everyone. If the government is serious, a bill should be brought. We will support it.”

The Supreme Court’s stay comes amid protests and petitions challenging the 2026 regulations, with opponents arguing that certain provisions lack clarity and could be misused, potentially leading to unfair outcomes and further social divisions. The court has scheduled further hearings in the matter for March 19, 2026. Until then, the earlier 2012 equity regulations will remain in effect.