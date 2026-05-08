FIR filed over misleading post on UP Police SI recruitment examination results

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has filed an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly circulating a fake and misleading post on social media regarding the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector Direct Recruitment-2025 examination results, officials said on Friday.

The FIR was registered a day after the UPPRPB officially declared the results. (For representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A misleading post related to the SI recruitment result was circulated on social media platform X through a handle named “SI Radha Paswan” (User ID: @Vardaan1430), falsely presenting information linked to the recruitment process being conducted by the UPPRPB, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Police said a case had been registered at the Hussainganj police station under sections 221 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant from discharging their official duties), 292 (public nuisance), 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

The FIR was registered a day after the UPPRPB officially declared the results of the written examination conducted for direct recruitment to the posts of sub-inspector (civil police) and equivalent positions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to UPPRPB, as many as 15,75,760 candidates had applied for 4,543 advertised vacancies. The written examination was conducted on March 14 and 15 across multiple centres in four shifts. After normalisation of marks, 12,333 candidates — nearly 2.7 times the number of vacancies — were shortlisted for the next stage comprising document verification and physical standard test (DV/PST), which is likely to begin in the third week of May. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to UPPRPB, as many as 15,75,760 candidates had applied for 4,543 advertised vacancies. The written examination was conducted on March 14 and 15 across multiple centres in four shifts. After normalisation of marks, 12,333 candidates — nearly 2.7 times the number of vacancies — were shortlisted for the next stage comprising document verification and physical standard test (DV/PST), which is likely to begin in the third week of May. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police officials cautioned candidates against believing or sharing unverified messages related to recruitment examinations and advised aspirants to check information only on the official UPPRPB website. The department warned that strict legal action would be taken against persons found spreading fake or misleading information on social media platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials cautioned candidates against believing or sharing unverified messages related to recruitment examinations and advised aspirants to check information only on the official UPPRPB website. The department warned that strict legal action would be taken against persons found spreading fake or misleading information on social media platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON