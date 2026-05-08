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FIR filed over misleading post on UP Police SI recruitment examination results

Police said a case had been registered at the Hussainganj police station under sections 221 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant from discharging their official duties), 292 (public nuisance), 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 08:06 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has filed an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly circulating a fake and misleading post on social media regarding the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector Direct Recruitment-2025 examination results, officials said on Friday.

The FIR was registered a day after the UPPRPB officially declared the results. (For representation)

A misleading post related to the SI recruitment result was circulated on social media platform X through a handle named “SI Radha Paswan” (User ID: @Vardaan1430), falsely presenting information linked to the recruitment process being conducted by the UPPRPB, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Police said a case had been registered at the Hussainganj police station under sections 221 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant from discharging their official duties), 292 (public nuisance), 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

The FIR was registered a day after the UPPRPB officially declared the results of the written examination conducted for direct recruitment to the posts of sub-inspector (civil police) and equivalent positions.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / FIR filed over misleading post on UP Police SI recruitment examination results
Home / Cities / Lucknow / FIR filed over misleading post on UP Police SI recruitment examination results
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