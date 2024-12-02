Fire breaks out at shopping mart in Lucknow; none hurt

Fire broke out in a shopping mart located in Telibagh market area, under the PGI police station area of Lucknow, creating panic among locals on Monday morning. Firemen trying to quench the flames in Lucnkow on Monday (HT Photo)

However, no one was hurt in the fire as the store was closed when the fire broke out on the second and the third floor of the building, said fire station officer, PGI, Mamchand Bargujar, adding that the blaze was controlled in time with firefighters reaching the spot immediately.

Fire brigade officials said that the fire was reported at 9:19 in the morning. “Two vehicles were called from PGI and one from Hazratganj. All three vehicles controlled the fire and saved goods worth lakhs,” said Lucknow CFO Mangesh Kumar.

PGI SHO Ravi Shankar Tripathi who reached at the spot too said that there has been no loss of life and no injuries reported. Prima facie, the cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit.

Store manager Anurag Pandey said that the fire broke out at around 9 am. “When five employees of the store, including two assistant managers and four staff, reached the store and saw smoke. It is difficult to say how much damage the fire caused,” he added.