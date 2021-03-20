IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Fire breaks out in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station
Fire breaks out in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station
Fire breaks out in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station
lucknow news

Fire breaks out in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station

The officials of the district fire department said they received a call around 7.04am informing them about the fire in the train.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:45 AM IST

A major fire was detected in the generator van of the Lucknow bound New Delhi-Lucknow Swarn Shatabdi Express early Saturday morning at Ghaziabad railway station. The fire was doused with the help of four fire tenders that were rushed to the spot. The officials said there was no injury to any of the passengers.

The officials of the district fire department said they received a call around 7.04am informing them about the fire in the train and rushed at least four fire tenders to the spot from the Kotwali fire station, which is located nearby.

“The fire was doused within half an hour after our fire tenders started operation. The last coach of the train, which also houses a luggage compartment, was affected. We cut open one of the gates of the coach while the other gate was opened by applying manual force. The fire was completely doused within half an hour. Before starting the operation, we ensured that the overhead electricity supply was disconnected,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer of Ghaziabad.

He said the fire likely started in the coach while the train was running and thick smoke was detected when the train reached Ghaziabad railway station at around 6.50am.

The senior officials of the Railways also rushed to the spot and said that the train was allowed to leave at 8.20am. They, however, maintained that the fire did not start while the train was moving.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

UP has over 20% of India’s old vehicles

By Brajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:16 AM IST
More than 20% of India’s total old vehicles that may qualify for the Centre’s newly unveiled scrappage policy are in Uttar Pradesh alone, people dealing with the issue in the transport department here revealed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Non-compliance of orders: UPRERA imposes 1.24 cr penalty on 11 promoters

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) revoked registration of the Sushant Golf City, pocket 4 sector 0, project of the Ansal API in the state capital on various charges and constituted a committee for completion of pending work of the project at its 59th meeting on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

IIT-K develops touch-sensitive watch for the visually impaired

By Rajeev Mullick, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST
A professor and a research associate at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) have developed a novel touch-sensitive watch for the use of visually impaired people to sense time accurately
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Bhojpuri film producer lodges FIR against actor

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Bhojpuri film and TV serial producer Rajkumar Pandey had lodged an FIR against the Bhojpuri film star Khesari Lal Yadav alias Shatrughan Yadav at Lucknow’s Gudamba police station on Wednesday for making threat calls and sending offensive messages, said inspector of Gudamba police station Fareed Ahmad here on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Temple Trust purchases 2 more plots to augment facilities for devotees

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:35 PM IST
: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to purchase more properties around the Ram Janmabhoomi campus and other parts of the city to execute its projects related with Ram temple
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Zero tolerance for crime gave positive results in four years: Yogi

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit back at the Opposition, especially the previous Samajwadi Party regime, over its charge of a “deteriorating” law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the action taken in the Muradnagar crematorium roof collapse tragedy should set an example for the state.(PTI)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the action taken in the Muradnagar crematorium roof collapse tragedy should set an example for the state.(PTI)
lucknow news

Yogi Adityanath releases 'development booklet' on completion of 4 years of govt

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:56 PM IST
"In the last four years, UP has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India's biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)," the Chief Minister said at the launch of the book.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yogi Adityanath released a 'Vikas Pustika' during an event to mark the completion of 4 years of his government in Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo)
Yogi Adityanath released a 'Vikas Pustika' during an event to mark the completion of 4 years of his government in Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

'Reform, perform, transform': UP CM Adityanath on completion of 4 years in power

Reported by Pankaj Jaiswal | Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Accusing the previous regimes of not taking initiative to improve the state's condition, he said, "This is the same UP where earlier, no festival could be celebrated peacefully. On the contrary, there have been no riots in the state in the last four years."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets
Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets
lucknow news

Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets

By Sudhir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The wooden toys made in Kashi are exclusive in design and diversity. Wooden toys based on mythological characters are also made here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

EOW seizes 4 luxury vehicles of bike bot scam key accused

By Rohit K Singh, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Four super luxury vehicles worth over 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unaware of the actual situation in the state, Adityanath is busy in improving the situation in West Bengal and Assam, Akhilesh Yadav alleged.(HT File Photo)
Unaware of the actual situation in the state, Adityanath is busy in improving the situation in West Bengal and Assam, Akhilesh Yadav alleged.(HT File Photo)
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav says CM busy in improving WB, Assam while unaware of own state

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:26 PM IST
UP CM Adityanath has addressed three rallies in West Bengal's Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Medinipur districts on Tuesday, while he visited Assam for public meetings on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allahabad University vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava. (Sourced)
Allahabad University vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava. (Sourced)
lucknow news

Mosque lowers loudspeaker volume after Allahabad varsity V-C seeks ban on azaan

By Amitabh Maitra
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Kaleem-ur-Rehman, the caretaker of the Lal Masjid, said after police informed them about the problem, the committee immediately took steps to address the issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
Travellers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. (AP File Photo )
Travellers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. (AP File Photo )
lucknow news

UP cabinet gives nod to acquire 1,365 hectare land for Noida airport

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:40 PM IST
  • The cabinet also approved an expenditure of 2,890 crore for the land acquisition, besides resettlement and rehabilitation of the people who will be affected by the expansion of the greenfield project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Agra builders’ firm booked under PMLA

By Rohit K Singh, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the directors and promoters of an Agra-based builders firm, Kalpturu Buildtech, said officials here on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Girdhari Vishwakarma encounter - SC dismisses plea seeking FIR against cops, CBI probe

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Supreme Court has turned down the plea of slain gangster Kanhaiya alias Girdhari Vishwakarma’s brother Sanjay Kumar Vishwakarma seeking an FIR against police officials of Lucknow involved in the encounter of his brother and a CBI probe into the incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP