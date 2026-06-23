Fire in Aliganj, Lucknow: Deadly blaze at a commercial complex leaves people shaken, heartbroken

The devastating fire at a three-story commercial building in Sector-D, Aliganj, Lucknow, which killed at least 15 people and nine injured on Monday, has sounded an alarm. Beyond the grieving families of the deceased, it has left Lucknowites shaken, realising that this could have happened to anyone.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) members at the site on Tuesday. Various agencies are investigating the matter (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

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The building, which caught fire likely due to a short circuit, housed a pet studio and a 3D animation centre where most of the victims were young. Pets also fell prey to the fire.

Lucknow police have booked six people, four of whom have been arrested so far.

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{{^usCountry}} The building did not have a no objection certificate from the fire department. Chief Fire Officer Ankush Mittal stated, “Since the building was under 15 meters, it did not require a fire NOC. 20 fire tenders and 125 firemen did a spectacular job saving the lives.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The building did not have a no objection certificate from the fire department. Chief Fire Officer Ankush Mittal stated, “Since the building was under 15 meters, it did not require a fire NOC. 20 fire tenders and 125 firemen did a spectacular job saving the lives.” {{/usCountry}}

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A series of investigations are being conducted by various agencies.

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Behind the glitter

Fire incidents in commercial buildings and hotels have left people worried and questioning safety norms that are being blatantly flouted, such as residential properties being used for commercial purposes, inadequate electrical loads, and ignored fire safety protocols (like firefighting equipment and exit plans).

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An official speaking on condition of anonymity says, “Don’t get trapped behind commercial glitter and masked-up safety. Of course, it is the responsibility of various authorities, but people also need to be vigilant. When visiting any commercial establishment—be it a mall, multiplex, hotel, office, or classroom—a basic safety check, such as identifying the exit route, should be conducted. This applies to residential buildings as well, where cases of AC blasts and fires have been witnessed.”

Check list:

Look for multiple exits: You should be able to spot a clear exit within 10 seconds of entering. If not, consider it a red flag. Avoid venues with only one entry-exit point.

Check safety compliance: Verify if the place has a Fire NOC or a recent safety audit. Lack of clarity is a warning sign.

Spot the fire extinguishers: Ensure extinguishers are clearly visible and easy to access, especially CO2 extinguishers near electrical panels. Access should not require a long walk during an emergency.

Check the exterior for a bright red pipe: Before entering the property, check the exterior for a bright red pipe, also called a Fire Department Connection (FDC), with two inlets. This allows fire engines to supply water directly to the building and indicates that proper fire safety infrastructure is in place.

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(With inputs from Snigdha Oreya and Aadrika Sominder)