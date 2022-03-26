Fireworks, celebrations in Lucknow mark Yogi govt’s second innings

Lucknow: The capital city’s skyline was illuminated with eco-friendly fireworks on Friday evening as the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 began its second tenure, scripting history.

As the swearing-in ceremony ended at the Ekana stadium, crackers were burst across the city.

BJP workers took to the streets and danced to drum beats. Celebration began at the state BJP headquarter with bursting of crackers.

For the mega ceremony, the entire city was decked up. Around 130 crossings were decorated and huge cut-outs and hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath dotted the cityscape.

All roads leading to the Ekana Stadium were decked up with BJP flags and huge hoardings of PM Modi and CM Adityanath.

Around 16-km stretch of the Shaheed Path from the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport to the Ekana stadium was decorated with around 5,000 flowerpots and party flags. Almost the entire city was drenched in saffron with BJP flags in every nook and corner.

The road from the venue up to the BJP state headquarter on Vidhan Sabha Marg was also decked up with party flags, banners, flowers, hoardings and cutouts of PM Modi and CM Adityanath.

Areas adjoining the Ekana stadium were specially decorated with colourful lights for the mega show.

There were special fireworks shows at around a dozen places.

At several locations across the city, LED screens were installed for live telecast of the swearing-in ceremony.

Around 32 prominent temples across the city, including Hanuman Setu and Mankameshwar, were decorated with colourful lights. Special prayers were organised in all these temples in the evening after the swearing-in.

BJP workers also distributed sweets outside temples.