First anniversary of Pran Prashitha of Ram Lalla: Music, dance grace Raag Seva for Shri Ram in Ayodhya

The three-day Raag Seva sessions held near the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya, commemorating the first anniversary of Pran Prashitha of Ram Lalla, concluded with vocal performance by Trichur Brothers — Sriram Mohan and Srikanth Mohan on Monday. Rakesh Chaurasia, Usha Mangeshkar, Shobhana Narayan, Arati Ankalikar Tikekar and other performed Raag Seva at Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya

Poet and author Yatindra Mishra, who conceptualised and curated the event, says, “The event began with a recorded rendition of the bhajan Mata Ramo, Matpita Ramchandrah by Bharat Ratna (the late) Lata Mangeshkar, which she recorded eight months before her passing in February 2022. Her sister, Usha Mangeshkar ji, who opened the Raag Seva in its physical form, provided the audio.”

Singer Usha Mangeshkar performed Ram bhajans with Mayuresh Pai and Gauri Yadvadkar. Bharatanatyam dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant presented a ballet based on Bhavayami Raghuramam. The opening day performance concluded with a jugalbandi of sitar and violin by Sahitya Nahar and Santosh Nahar.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Bade Dinesh felicitated Mangeshkar and others.

Day two began with vocalist Shailesh Srivastava performing Badhai and Sohar songs, followed by flute recital by Rakesh Chaurasia. The evening concluded with Shri Ram Bhajans, Nirgun compositions, and classical renditions by vocalist Kalapini Komkali.

The concluding day began with a vocal performance by Arati Ankalikar Tikekar. Kathak dancer Shobhana Narayan captivated the audience with a performance based on Shri Ram Raman Manohar Katha, and the evening concluded with a soulful rendition by the Trichur Brothers.

Besides, large-scale music evenings were organised at the Angad Tila near the temple campus where singers Anuradha Paudwal, Swati Mishra and Malini Awasthi performed.

“All the singers have offered a beautiful seva to Shri Ram Lalla. The temple also came up with its first bhajan which has been sung by Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Anuradha Paudwal and Malini Awasthi and has been written by Yatindra,” says Rai.