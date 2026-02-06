First woman officer takes charge as UP Sainik School principal

LUCKNOW Col Seema Mishra, 47, took charge as the principal of the Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Uttar Pradesh Sainik School in Lucknow, becoming the first woman army officer to lead the 65-year-old institution. She laid wreaths at the War Memorial, addressed cadets, staff in the auditorium and interacted with the alumni, discussing how together they can work in unison to take the institution forward to restore its pristine glory. Col Seema Mishra took over charge from Col Rajesh Raghav, who had been serving as principal since January 2021. (Sourced)

Col Mishra took over charge from Colonel Rajesh Raghav, who had been serving as principal since January 2021. Her appointment for a two-year period on deputation was approved following a letter issued by the Sainik School Society under the Ministry of Defence on October 30.

The institution was established in 1960 by Dr Sampurnanand, erstwhile chief minister of the state. The UP Sainik School became the first in India to admit girl cadets in 2018, beginning with 15 students.

Commissioned into the Army Educational Corps in 2003, Col Mishra has 22 years of service.

Before joining the UP Sainik School, she served as the first woman officer to be posted as administrative officer of Rashtriya Military School, Belgaum, vice-principal at Sainik School, Kapurthala, and instructor at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Her dedication to service earned her the Chief of Army Staff and Vice Chief of Army Staff Commendation card.

Listing out her priorities, Col Mishra said: “My sole aim will be to send maximum cadets to the National Defence Academy (NDA). I will try to ensure that more boys and girls qualify for the NDA.” She exuded hope in the ability and potential of the cadets and staff to scale greater heights in the coming years and assured of her unflinching support, guidance and cooperation to accomplish the same.

“Heading the first Sainik School of the country, with its rich legacy, will be a challenging responsibility. As the school’s first woman principal, I know people will view my work through that lens. I am committed to carrying forward the good work done by our former principal Col Raghav,” she added.

“On February 6, we are likely to meet the governor along with our school band. Our marching contingent and eight cadets, including two girl cadets who will be joining the NDA after having cleared SSB, will be a part of the delegation that will meet the governor,” said Col Mishra.

The Sainik School band was adjudged the Best Marching School Band during Republic Day Parade in Lucknow on January 26. The school’s marching contingent bagged the third position among all marching contingents, she added.