Thousands of fish seeds of rohu, orangefin labeo, Labeo calbasu, ray-finned fish and other species were ranched in the Gomti near ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) in Lucknow on Monday. Fish seeds ranched to improve Gomti river health

“The initiative was a part of the National Fish Farmer’s Day celebration on Monday. Gomti river at village Chhoti Devaria near Indira dam was chosen as a site for improving the fish biodiversity and riverine health in the region,” said the institute in a press note.

“Freshwater fish species are common in this region but their population has been found to be declining due to indiscriminate fishing and rising water pollution,” said U K Sarkar, the director of the institute.

Over 200 scientists and staff of the institute and 75 fish farmers and entrepreneurs from Lucknow and its adjoining districts participated in the programme. Five farmers were awarded for their outstanding achievement in fish farming.

Awareness programmes on ‘millet-based fish farming’, ‘report fish disease app’ and ‘application of drones in fisheries and aquaculture’ were coordinated by principal scientists SK Singh, Neeraj Sood and AK Pathak of the institute.