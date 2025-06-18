Five burnt alive as car hits culvert, catches fire in U.P’s Bulandshahr

Five people, including three members of a family, were burnt alive after their car lost control, crashed into a culvert, overturned, and caught fire on the Jahangirabad–Bulandshahr road early Wednesday. A young woman, Gulnaz, survived with critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police said. Woman survives with serious injuries; family was returning to Delhi from Budaun wedding (Sourced)

The accident took place around 5:50 am near Chandauk crossing under the Jahangirabad police station limits. According to superintendent of police (Rural) Tejveer Singh, the car was travelling from Budaun to Delhi when the incident occurred.

“Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert and began rescue efforts. One woman was rescued and sent for treatment. Unfortunately, five others died on the spot,” SP Singh said.

The accident occurred when the driver reportedly dozed off, causing the vehicle to lose control, hit a culvert, overturn, and catch fire, the SP said. The car, which had left Budaun in the early hours of the morning, was carrying six people.

Those who died in the accident have been identified as Tanveez Ahmad, 26, his wife Nida, 21, Zuber Ali, 30, Zuber’s wife Momina, 24, and their two-year-old son Zunail. All of them were residents of Chamanpura village in the Sahaswan police station area of Budaun and were living in New Delhi.

Tanveez’s and Zuber’s families had attended a wedding in Budaun and were on their way back to New Delhi when the tragedy occurred. Police said Zuber worked as an air-conditioning mechanic, while Tanveez was employed as an engineer with a private company.

Gulnaz, the lone survivor, sustained serious burn injuries and remains in critical condition. She was pulled from the burning vehicle by rescue teams and rushed to a nearby hospital.