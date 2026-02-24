Five children among 6 of family charred to death in Meerut cloth trader’s house blaze

Six members of a cloth trader’s family, including five children, were killed and several others narrowly escaped after a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in the Lisari Gate area late on Monday evening, officials said. The dead children included six-month-old twin girls. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and directed officials to expedite relief measures. People gather around ambulances outside a hospital in Meerut. (PTI)

The incident occurred at around 9 pm in Lane No. 1 of Kidwai Nagar under Lisari Gate police station limits when flames erupted on the ground floor of the house, which was being used to store large quantities of garments. At the time, 12 women and children were inside, while the male members of the family had gone out for evening prayers. One son was away in Prayagraj.

According to fire and police officials, preliminary findings suggest a short circuit triggered the blaze, which spread within minutes because of the highly combustible cloth stock stored on the ground floor. By the time residents upstairs realised what was happening, flames had engulfed the lower floor and reached the staircase, cutting off escape.

Neighbours who noticed smoke raised the alarm and rescued six people — three women and three children — trapped on the first floor using a ladder.

On the second floor, however, Rukhsar (30), wife of trader Asim, and five children were trapped. After seeing flames in the stairwell, she locked herself in a room with the children in an attempt to protect them.

Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot quickly but could not initially access the upper floors because of intense heat, heavy smoke and the narrow lane leading to the house, which prevented fire engines from entering. Firefighters eventually reached the building through neighbouring rooftops and broke a wall to gain entry.

By the time they entered the room, all five children were unconscious. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Rukhsar also died in the incident. The deceased children were identified as twin infants Anabiya and Inayat (six months), Aqdus (3), Mahvish (12) and Hammad (4).

An elderly family member, Ameera Bano, sustained burn injuries and was admitted to hospital. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours before bringing it under control.

SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said the fire department and local police responded immediately after receiving information about the blaze. He noted that the congested locality made access difficult for firefighting vehicles, forcing teams to approach the building via adjacent rooftops. Authorities said seven people trapped inside were eventually rescued.

Police said the initial investigation pointed to a short circuit as the likely cause, though some locals claimed the fire may have started due to a gas leak. The exact cause is under investigation.

The family was engaged in the garment trade, producing clothes on order and selling them at exhibitions in other cities. A large stock of fabric stored inside the house is believed to have intensified the blaze.

District magistrate VK Singh visited the spot and ordered a formal inquiry.

Chief fire officer Surendra Singh said the fire had been extinguished, the bodies sent for post-mortem examination, and the injured were receiving treatment. Authorities said that a detailed investigation was underway into one of the deadliest residential fires in the area in recent years.