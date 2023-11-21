close_game
Five die as SUV collides with bus in U.P.’s Chitrakoot

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Nov 21, 2023 07:47 PM IST

Four of the deceased were a Madhya Pradesh family who had come to Prayagraj to take holy dip in Sangam

Five people, including two children, were killed and 10 others sustained injuries after a roadways bus and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided head on in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place near Baghrehi village in Ram Nagar.

The two vehicles which collided head on near Baghrehi village n Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on November 21. (Sourced)

Four people died on the spot while a girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment, they added. Expressing grief over the loss of life in the accident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials concerned to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.

The deceased were identified as SUV owner Pratap Patel, 40, his daughter Akanksha, 10, son Sanad 14, sister Rambai, all residents of Ajaigarh of Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district and Jagjit Kushwaha, 50, of Kamasin in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda.

The SUV, carrying people, was on its way back from Prayagraj where the Madhya Pradesh family had gone to take a holy dip in the Sangam. As per Arvind, a resident of Kamasin (in Banda) injured in the mishap, the SUV driver lost control after overtaking another vehicle and rammed into a bus head-on.

Superintendent of police (SP), Chitrakoot, Vrinda Shukla said apart from Arvind, nine bus passengers were also injured in the accident. Four among the injured had been shifted to a hospital in Prayagraj, the SP added.

