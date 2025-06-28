Five engineering colleges renamed after icons, deities

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed five newly constructed government engineering colleges after prominent national personalities and religious figures. The decision, taken under the guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has been formally approved by governor Anandiben Patel. The colleges located in Gonda, Basti, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur and Mainpuri have been assigned new names to reflect values of social awareness, justice, harmony, and inspiration. The move, according to officials, aims to connect engineering education with both technical excellence and moral responsibility. (Sourced)

Technical education minister Ashish Patel announced the changes through a post on social media platform X. He described the renaming as a step towards making these institutions centres of inspiration for the youth and encouraging leadership alongside technical education.

Government Engineering College, Pratapgarh has been renamed as Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Engineering College, Pratapgarh. The Mirzapur college will now be known as Samrat Ashok Government Engineering College. In Basti, the engineering college has been renamed as Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government Engineering College.

Government Engineering College, Gonda has been renamed as Maa Pateshwari Devi Government Engineering College, while the college in Mainpuri will now be known as Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Government Engineering College.

A formal notification was issued by special secretary Vinod Kumar on Saturday. It stated that the change was approved to honour inspirational personalities and strengthen the quality and dignity of technical education in the state.