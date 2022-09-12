Five given life term threaten woman ADGC
ADGC Madhu Sharma was representing the prosecution on behalf of the state in case number 104 of 2018 against accused Alkendra alias Akhilesh, Balkendra alias Sandeep, Annu alias Anup, Monu alias Manish and Aniruddh. These accused were booked by Bah police. They were given life imprisonment in the case on September 2.
Agra A case was registered under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at New Agra police station against five people for allegedly threatening a woman additional district government counsel (ADGC), Crime, with dire consequences. The five were given life imprisonment in a case in which the ADGC was representing the prosecution.
Madhu Sharma is the additional district government counsel (ADGC) Crime in the court of the additional district and session judge (court No. 28) in Agra. She was representing the prosecution on behalf of state in case number 104 of 2018 against accused Alkendra alias Akhilesh, Balkendra alias Sandeep, Annu alias Anup, Monu alias Manish and Aniruddh.
These accused were booked by Bah police and were given life imprisonment in the case on September 2.
“While moving out of court at about 4.30 pm on September 2 after being convicted by the court, these accused threatened me with dire consequences for pressing the case in an effective manner,” alleged ADGC Madhu Sharma in her complaint registered at New Agra police station.
In her FIR, she expressed apprehension for herself and her family because the accused are among the top 10 criminals of the district.
“The case was registered at New Agra police station under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code on night of September 9. Required action is being taken in the matter,” said Deepak Chandra Dixit, inspector, New Agra police station.
“This is a serious matter because a government counsel is being threatened for doing her job. As such proper action is required in the matter,” said district government counsel (DGC) Crime Basant Gupta.
