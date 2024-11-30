Five killed, six injured in SUV-auto collision in U.P.’s Shravasti

Five people died after a speeding SUV hit an auto-rickshaw causing both vehicles to fall into a ditch along the road in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district on Saturday morning, police said. The deceased hailed from Shravasti and Bahraich districts. (For Representation)

The accident occurred near Mohanpur under Ikauna police station on Bahraich-Shravasti national highway. Two people died on the spot, while nine others were rushed to hospital.

Two more succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital and another died during treatment, they added. Six injured people were undergoing treatment, the police said.

Giving this information, station house officer, Ikauna police station, Ashwani Kumar Dubey said all victims had been identified.

The deceased are Lallan Pandey, 42, Ayodhya Prasad, 60, Rafiq, 50, Muralidhar, 42, and Nanke Yadav, 30. Three of them hailed from Shravasti and two from Bahraich district.

The SHO further said post-mortem examinations were being conducted, but no case had been lodged in connection with the accident so far.