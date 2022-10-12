Flood-displaced people set up temporary shelters in Gkp

GORAKHPUR Displaced by the worsening flood situation and displeased with no sign of relief, people of low-lying areas in western part of the city sought shelter on the river bank on Wednesday, after four day of rain.

They set up temporary sheds and appeared distressed by the apathetic attitude of the district authorities as they did not receive any assistance from the administration.

Narrating his agony, Noor Jahan, a resident of Bale ka Maidan and Zeenat, a resident of Bahrampur village said there houses were inundated with water and they were passing the night on roads for the past one week. They also said that they hadn’t received any assistance from the administration.

Meanwhile, the district administration set up a control room to monitor the rising trend of rivers and for coordination between different departments.

ADM Rajesh Kumar Singh said 112 villages were affected by the flood and 125 boats had been sent to shift people to higher areas.

District magistrate Krishna Karunesh carried out inspection on Wednesday and asked officials to be watchful as danger was still not over, though the rise in water level was slow.

An official report said 42,000 people were the worst affected and 6411.54 hectares of crops was damaged by the flood. Most flood-affected villages near jungle Kauria had lost road connectivity.